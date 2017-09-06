Intel has claimed a victory in its decade-long dispute with competition authorities in Brussels.
Europe's top court has today referred an antitrust case which was seeking to impose a €1bn fine on the tech company back to a lower court to be reviewed.
The penalty - the biggest ever imposed by the EU competition commission at the time - was handed out in 2009 after an investigation concluded Intel blocked rivals from the chip market and abused its dominant position.
After years of legal wrangling the European Court of Justice today ruled the case must be considered again, as the general court failed "in its analysis of whether the rebates at issue were capable of restricting competition".
"The court refers the case back to the general court so that it may examine, in the light of the arguments put forward by Intel, whether the rebates at issue are capable of restricting competition," it concluded.
The judgement is expected to fuel confidence among other US tech companies, such as Google, fighting Brussels in antitrust cases.