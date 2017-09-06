Alys Key

Home ownership is fast becoming a distant dream for the UK's full-time workforce, according to new figures seen by City A.M. today.

Two in five (38 per cent) of full-time "9-5ers" now live in rented accommodation, according to a survey of 2,000 adults by peer-to-peer platform Kuflink.

Despite the average UK salary reaching a record high of £27,271 per annum this year, 39 per cent of 18-54 year olds say they will not have the funds to buy a property by 2022, despite over a third (35 per cent) wishing to do so.

For millennials (18-34 year olds), almost half (49 per cent) said they wanted to buy a house in the next five years but 46 per cent said they would not be able to.

“UK workers currently find themselves in a very difficult position. While salaries have steadily increased over recent years, property prices and rental costs across the country have shot up, making it increasingly difficult for people to get on the property ladder," said Tarlochan Garcha, chief executive of Kuflink.

"As inflation rises and interest rates remain low, it’s vital that the workforce find ways to make the most of their money and explore options to put themselves in a position to access the property market.”

For some this has taken the form of the Bank of Mum and Dad, which now lends the equivalent of the UK's sixth largest mortgage provider.

But even parental help could be set to dry up, with nearly half (46 per cent) saying their parents would not be able to provide financial assistance for buying a house.