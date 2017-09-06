Alys Key

The maker of Peppa Pig soft toys has acquired the rights to distribute Pokémon products in the UK.

Aim-listed Character Group, which last year brought in revenue of £89.3m through its design and sale of toys based on popular franchises, will now be able to sell products based on the Japanese trading game and animated series.

Read more: Sony wants to make the next Pokemon Go

The group's agreement with the global master toy licensee, US company Wicked Cool Toys, allows them to add action figures, playsets, plush, role play and other toys based on Pokémon to its portfolio from summer 2018.

"We are thrilled to be adding such an iconic and powerhouse property as Pokémon to Character's product line up," said Jon Diver, joint MD of Character Group. "Toys are a major part of the Pokémon brand and bring a tangible dimension to fun for kids."

"The partnership with Wicked Cool Toys spells exciting times ahead and gives Character a tremendous opportunity to add further breadth and depth to our product range; we cannot wait to get started."

Read more: Lego to cut 1,400 jobs by the end of the year

Character also holds the UK toy license for many other much-loved children's franchises including Postman Pat, Scooby Doo and The Teletubbies, which is still one of its top-selling brands 20 years after the show's original air date.