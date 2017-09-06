Jasper Jolly

Retirement housebuilder McCarthy & Stone welcomed a "strong recovery" in the second half of the year after a first-half slump in profits that it blamed on the Brexit vote

The figures

Revenue inceased by four per cent to reach £660m in the year ending on 31 August.

The firm opened 52 new sales outlets in the year, down from 64 in 2016.

Completions edged up to 2,302, from 2,296 in the previous year, while average selling price rose by three per cent to £273,000, in line with previous guidance.

McCarthy & Stone's forward order book was up 21 per cent year-on-year, at around £141m.

Net cash stood at £30m, down from £53m the previous year.

Why it's interesting

Housebuilders suffered in the aftermath of the Brexit vote, with investors fearing a collapse in the British property market. That has not yet come to pass, although house price growth is slowing.

In April McCarthy & Stone blamed the uncertainty following the referendum for its fall in profits, saying it had been forced to offer better incentives to tempt buyers (without the balm of Help to Buy, for the most part restricted to first-timers).

McCarthy & Stone's share price reflected the fall in confidence, with a precipitous fall from which it has shown few signs of fully recovering. On the day of the EU referendum vote shares closed at 237.9p; now they are below 170p.

However, shares rose by two per cent in early trading today on the more upbeat outlook.

What McCarthy & Stone said

The second half of their trading year brought better news for the firm. "All sales lead indicators remain well ahead of the prior year and an increased level of forward sales of c.£141m are being carried into the new financial year," the firm announced today in its trading update.

"Margins have recovered significantly since 1 March, with a c.700 basis point improvement in underlying operating profit margin expected in the second half of the year versus the first half."

The workflow of the business remains firmly on track to support its growth strategy.

The statement added: "The demand for high-quality retirement housing remains strong and the Group remains confident of delivering its medium-term growth objective of building and selling more than 3,000 units per annum."

In short

Brexit is undoubtedly causing distortions all around the British property industry, but the latest signs seem to suggest it may not be the death knell some expected for developers.