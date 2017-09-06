Alys Key

Ryanair has learned the hard way that you really can have too much of a good thing.

The budget airline said today that customers can no longer take two cabin bags onto its planes, because constant flouting of cabin bag rules is causing delays on busy flights.

As part of its "Always Getting Better" campaign, the budget airline previously announced that passengers would be able to bring two carry-on bags with them on holiday, avoiding the £35 luggage charge. But it has now scrapped the policy because flights have been getting overloaded during the busy summer months.

In a statement this morning the company said: "As too many customers are availing of Ryanair's improved two free carry-on bags service, and with high load factors (97 per cent in August) there is not enough overhead cabin space for this volume of carry-on bags, which is causing boarding/flight delays."

Instead, only priority boarding customers will be allowed two bags, while everyone else will have to make do with one.

But Ryanair also said standard passengers would be allowed to put one wheelie bag into the hold for free, and it has also promised to cut the standard luggage charge to £25.

Chief executive Kenny Jacobs said the price change was set to cost the company €50m a year.

"We hope that by restricting non-priority customers to one small carry-on bag [...] this will speed up the boarding of flights and eliminate flight delays being caused by not having sufficient overhead cabin space on busy flights to accommodate over 360 carry-on bags," he said.

Meanwhile, rival Easyjet released its traffic stats for August today, following Ryanair's yesterday.

The number of passengers flying with the airline increased more than nine per cent on last year to 8.2m.

The load factor was 96.3 per cent, up 1.4 points on last August, as appetite for holidays continued to the end of summer.