Jasper Jolly

Property developer Berkeley Group today reported that profits this year will be in similar to the previous financial year, but warned that the London market is under pressure from Brexit uncertainty and tax changes.

In a trading update Berkeley said: "The London market continues to be adversely impacted by both uncertainty around the terms and implications of Brexit and the changes in recent years to SDLT [stamp duty land tax] and mortgage interest deductibility."

New construction starts in London are 30 per cent lower than 2015, the firm said. Berkeley builds over 10 per cent of the capital's new homes, making London its key market.

Read more: Berkeley Group's pay package set to cause controversy at AGM

However, the firm reiterated its guidance that it is on track to deliver pre-tax profits of £3bn over the five years ending in April 2021, with "profits for the current year anticipated to be at least as strong as 2016/17."

Its latest financial results showed profits before tax of £812.4m.

Berkeley's share price slumped after the Brexit vote as investors fled housebuilders, but since then they have more than recovered. In March Berkeley said that the market in the South East of England had "stabilised" following the upheaval.

The continued low interest rate environment has helped buyers access easy mortgage finance, the company said, while it has also been boosted by the devalued pound which has made London property cheaper for foreign buyers.

Berkeley also today took a dig at it affordable housing rules, claiming that the "Section 106" requirements which force developers to include a certain number of lower-priced homes were "still yet to reflect the current market conditions".

Yet shareholders are expected to focus on whether Berkeley Group's executive pay reflects market conditions, with shareholder advice group Pensions & Investment Research Consultants (Pirc) last week recommending investors reject the pay packages at today's annual general meeting.

The high-end property developer has handed its boardroom bosses £92m in long-term share bonuses: chairman Tony Pidgley received £29.2m and chief executive Rob Perrins was awarded £28m.

Read more: Glimmer of hope: Berkeley Group says London's housing market's "stabilised"