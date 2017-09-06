Frank Dalleres

Wales boosted their chances of reaching next summer’s World Cup in Russia with a 2-0 win in Moldova inspired by another electrifying cameo from Liverpool teenager Ben Woodburn.

The visitors were frustrated in Chisinau for 80 minutes until substitute Woodburn, 17, dribbled from his own half and crossed for West Brom’s Hal Robson-Kanu to score with a stooping header.

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey added a second in injury time when his deflected 20-yard shot looped in.

Three points lifted Wales above the Republic of Ireland into second place in qualifying Group D, putting Chris Coleman’s men in line for a possible play-off to reach the 2018 finals.

They visit Georgia next on 6 October and host the Irish three days later in a potentially decisive match.

“We said we had to win the last four games; 50 per cent is done," said Coleman. “We have a huge game in Tbilisi next, we have to try to keep it alive and keep going.

“We’ve got to finish the group in the same style and then we don’t know, we will be in the mix. I think if you get 20 points you’d be unlucky not to get the play-off spot.”

Kolarov sinks Irish

The Republic of Ireland suffered a first home defeat of Martin O’Neill’s four-year tenure as they fell 1-0 to 10-man Serbia.

Former Manchester City full-back Aleksandar Kolarov’s rasping 55th-minute strike off the underside of the crossbar lifted the group leaders four points clear with two games remaining.

O’Neill’s team have taken just three points from their last four matches yet are only one point behind Wales, who they visit in the final round of fixtures next month.

Wales or the Republic of Ireland could yet finish second and still be eliminated, as the runner-up with the worst record in qualifying does not advance to the play-offs.

