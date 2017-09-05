Frank Dalleres

England seamer James Anderson insists the must-win nature of this week’s third Test against West Indies has helped to put the distraction of his impending 500-wicket milestone to the back of his mind.

Anderson is just three scalps short of becoming just the sixth man in history to claim a 500th Test victim and is expected to pass that figure in the series decider at Lord’s, which starts on Thursday.

The Lancashire bowler has played down the achievement, however, and is adamant that he is concentrating solely on defeating a resurgent West Indies side to complete a 2-1 series triumph.

“The fact that I have played long enough to get this close to 500 is something that I am very proud of but, to be honest, I do try to put that to the back of my mind,” said the 35-year-old.

“I’ve got a job to do this week. We desperately need to win this Test match to win the series, so I’m going to be focused completely on doing my job for the team when we get out there on Thursday.”

England’s optimism was checked, having romped to an innings and 209-run victory in the first Test at Edgbaston, by a five-wicket reverse at Headingley last week in which West Indies chased down 322.

Law tells Nasser to eat humble pie

The tourists’ coach Stuart Law admits he derived particular satisfaction from defying the critics who wrote them off earlier in the series, including his former Essex team-mate Nasser Hussain.

“People make assumptions all the time but he [Hussain] doesn’t know the characters inside that dressing room. He doesn’t even know me and I played with him at Essex,” said Law.

“I think it was great we sent a big humble pie to go and chomp on in the commentary box. I’ve seen these guys at close quarters. There’s immense confidence there.

“There were probably a couple who doubted their ability to cope at this level, but I hope those doubts are now well and truly put to bed and they can start flourishing.”

Summer 2018 schedule revealed

England chiefs, meanwhile, have confirmed their schedule for next summer, which includes a one-day series against Australia as well as Tests against India and Pakistan.

Australia are due to visit in June for five one-day matches and a Twenty20 international. That follows a two-Test series against Pakistan staring in late May and a 50-over contest against Scotland in Edinburgh. England finish the summer by facing India in three T20s, three one-day clashes and a five-match Test series.

