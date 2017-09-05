Frank Dalleres

Team Sky boss Sir Dave Brailsford hailed Chris Froome’s time-trialling ability after the British rider won stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana to almost double his overall lead.

Froome – bidding to become only the third man to win the Vuelta and Tour de France in the same year – was 29 seconds quicker than the next best time, posted by Wilco Kelderman, on the flat 40.2km course.

His closest rival, Vincenzo Nibali, was 57 seconds slower than Froome, and, though he remains second in the general classification, now trails him by one minute and 58 seconds with five stages remaining.

“The course suited him but you still have to time it well and he showed again why he is considered to be one of the world's best time-triallists today,” Brailsford said of Froome.

Kelderman’s ride moved the Dutchman up to third overall, two minutes and 40 seconds behind Froome, with Russian Ilnur Zakarin fourth and three-time Vuelta winner Alberto Contador fifth.

Four-time Tour de France winner Froome appears well placed to retain the Vuelta leader’s red jersey until Sunday’s finale and claim the prestigious title for the first time, but Brailsford preached caution.

“There are still some really hard stages coming up, the climbs are so steep and intense that there is no time to relax,” he added. “It’s a difficult day [on Wednesday], and for the guys who went full today, we’ll see how that impacts on them.”

