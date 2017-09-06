Revealed: The MPs lined up to join parliament's business select committee

Helen Cahill

Three new Conservative MPs have been lined up to scrutinise the government’s business policy as part of the committee that spearheaded the parliamentary investigation into the collapse of BHS.

The House of Commons will soon approve the appointments, but City A.M. can reveal Rachel Maclean, Mark Pawsey and Ian Liddell-Grainger are poised to take positions on the influential select committee.

From the Labour party, Stephen Kinnock, MP for Aberavon, has also been selected to join the committee.

Labour’s Anna Turley, Peter Kyle and Albert Owen are also set to return to the group, along with the Conservatives’ Antoinette Sandbach.

New entrants Maclean and Pawsey both said they would be using their experiences as business owners in their new roles.

“I’m keen to do my part in challenging some of the systematic abuses carried out by household names and global corporates which are damaging the public’s trust in business,” Maclean said.

Pawsey, MP for Rugby, ran a small business for 25 years, and said he wants to see small firms valued by the government.

Sandbach said she was “delighted” to be returning to the committee.

“With the government currently shaping the industrial strategy it is vital that it is given close scrutiny, particularly as we prepare for life outside the EU,” she told City A.M..

Rachel Reeves was elected to chair the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy select committee in July.

She inherited the role from Iain Wright, who stood down ahead of the snap General Election after leading high-profile investigations into working practices at Sports Direct and the sale of BHS to Dominic Chappell.