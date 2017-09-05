Oliver Gill

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) has not given up hope of wooing oil giant Saudi Aramco to list on its bourse.

HKEX chief executive Charles Li told Reuters today that "the talk will never stop" in an attempt to convince Aramco to list in Hong Kong rather than on frontrunner exchanges from New York and London.

Li has previously said Hong Kong could provide a gateway to investors from mainland China.

Saudi authorities are planning to float up to five per cent of the firm's stock in a dual-listing in Riyadh and a yet to be determined second location.

While the firm is understood to favour New York over London for its foreign listing, financial and legal experts have highlighted the City could be a less problematic option.

City watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is consulting on plans to allow state-owned companies like Aramco to qualify for a premium listing with less onerous disclosure and regulatory rules. Such proposals attracted criticism with the likes of the Institute of Directors urging regulators not to bend the rules for what would be the world's largest stock market float.

HKEX is currently consulting on proposals to allow companies to list on the exchange as part of dual-class listings.

Li said he expects the consultation to close "in the coming weeks" on rules that would also allow a number of Chinese firms the flexibility of a float in more than one location.

