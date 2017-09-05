William Turvill

Europe is heading for its second most active year for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity.

Mergermarket has tracked 3,806 deals worth €494.1bn (£452.4bn) so far this year, up 17.9 per cent on the same period in 2016.

The tally, the second highest on Mergermarket’s records for the year to date, has been attributed to “market confidence following centrist election victories in France and the Netherlands”.

Growth has been driven in particular from the US, which accounts for more than 30 per cent of total European deal activity by value.

“The first six months of 2017, and particularly the second quarter, saw a clear resurgence in European M&A activity – with particular interest from the US,” said Kathleen Van Aerden, head of research across Europe at Mergermarket.

“While the year started with worry over potential populist shocks there now appears to be greater confidence in the market, which has resulted in greater foreign investment.

“With the region also posting strong GDP figures, the uptick seen so far this year shows no signs of slowing.”

The UK represents 24.1 per cent of total European inbound value for far this year.

Elsewhere, M&A data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) data today showed that UK firms took part in 155 deals worth around £30bn in the second quarter of this year, up from £16.5bn-worth in the first quarter.

