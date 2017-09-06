Poland's answer to H&M opens Oxford Street flagship at former BHS store

Helen Cahill

Poland's answer to H&M is landing in the UK today with the opening of its flagship store where BHS once stood.

Reserved, which is part of Polish retail group LPP, has hired Kate Moss to promote this morning's store opening.

LPP is well-established in central and eastern Europe, bringing in £1.3bn in revenues across 1,700 global stores. The group owns a host of brands aimed at different customer groups, and Reserved accounts for around half of the company's total revenues.

The Polish giant has had its sights set on Oxford Street for some time. Przemek Lutkiewicz, LPP's chief financial officer, said it was the group was waiting for an opportunity to swoop in on London's tourist hotspot.

"Fashion retail is challenging," he said. "But London is still prime."

The London flagship will provide an unparalleled opportunity for the company to introduce itself to more consumers in the west European market.

In its fifth year in the UK, LPP hopes to be turning over £20m from its London store. Lutkiewicz said the revenue-raising power of one store on Oxford Street was equivalent to the turnover across the company's entire portfolio in Estonia.

Business rates have rocketed for companies on Oxford Street this year after the government re-evaluated commercial property taxes. However, the cost of doing business did not put off the Polish giant.

"Yes, we know the taxes were growing for this street," Lutkiewicz said. "But it is a crucial street for visibility."

He added that the company was also not deterred by the rising labour costs from the national living wage and national minimum wage. If consumers are bringing home more money, it will generate sales for LPP, he argued.

Reserved's main competitors are H&M Group, and Inditex, the owner of Zara. Both have a considerable presence in central London; H&M launched its new brand, Arket, on Regents Street, last month, next to its recently-opened Weekday store.