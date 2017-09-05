Bill Esdaile

WHILE jockey Joao Moreira may grab all the attention and racing headlines in HK, the professional gamblers always make a point of scrutinising trainer Caspar Fownes’ contenders at Happy Valley.

The former three-time champion trainer is rightly known as ‘King of the Valley’ as he seems to particularly target races at the track rather than Sha Tin and as a result has saddled more winners there than anyone else.

There are not many occasions throughout the season when Fownes leaves the city-track empty-handed.

The Australian handler saddles nine runners this afternoon, and it is worth paying particular attention when he books Zac Purton.

The combination has proved a fruitful partnership to follow over recent seasons, with a successful 31 per cent strike-rate.

They could start the season off on a winning note when they combine with SPEEDY WALLY (1.15pm).

The top-weight is not the most genuine of characters but has plenty of talent on a going day. Talking to Purton in HK last season, he was of the opinion that Speedy Wally could be a Class 3 performer, but just had to find the best way to ride him.

This is a lowly Class 5 contest which won’t take much winning, and should offer Speedy Wally a gilt-edged opportunity to start the season on a winning note.

Fownes and Purton also team up with IMPERIAL SEAL (3.20pm). The combination ended the season on a high when winning over the track and trip in July.

A recent eye-catching trial suggests he is spot on for this contest and he should be hard to beat here.

