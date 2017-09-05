Horse racing betting tips: Stick with Magic Man Moreira at Happy Valley

Bill Esdaile

ANOTHER season of high-octane excitement from Happy Valley gets underway on Wednesday and it's broadcast in all betting shops as well as on At The Races and Racing UK.

The gambling-mad locals and ex-pats will descend on the Hong Kong inner-city track in their droves, clamouring to get a piece of the action, be it in the famous ‘Beer Garden’ or the more luxurious restaurants which overlook the track.

The 2017/18 HK racing season got under way at Sha Tin last Sunday, when over 60,000 fanatical racing enthusiasts joined the opening ceremony dreaming of winning their traditional ‘lucky money’.

An estimated £130million was bet on the meeting, and you can guarantee that most people went home happy. Why? Two words; Joao Moreira. The media have run out of superlatives about the Brazilian ‘Magic Man’.

The reigning champion jockey, who following a brief spell of riding in Japan – he rode 15 winners from 51 rides – just to keep himself fit, followed up by riding the first five winners at Sha Tin.

It’s easy to understand why people compare Moreira to a Hong Kong ATM cashpoint machine. Put your card in and wait for the cash to roll out!

Moreira has a ride in all eight races on the Happy Valley this afternoon, and he will be short odds to visit the winner’s circle on at least a couple of occasions.

His highlight ride has to be the lightly-raced but highly progressive FOX SUNTER (2.15pm).

The Francis Lui-trained gelding took some time to acclimatise to conditions in HK, but the penny eventually dropped in his final two starts when runner-up on both occasions, once to rival Starlight who he renews rivalry on considerably better terms.

Fox Sunter reappeared on Trials Day at Sha Tin last month, and didn’t disappoint.

He outpointed highly-rated Household King in the closing stages of the 5f trial, and that horse subsequently won with his head in his chest at Sha Tin on Sunday. With an inside draw of three another positive, he will be hard to beat.

Starlight still looks the main danger to Moreira’s horse despite having plenty to find in the form-book.

The Dennis Yip-trained gelding always travels powerfully throughout his races but will need some luck from an awkward draw.

Both Good Companion and improving Phantom Falcon can be considered for any multiple race bets, while don’t discount Smart Salute who is better than his form figures suggest, and could be an attractive long-shot.

Moreira is also aboard popular Happy Valley specialist FLYING MONKEY who has only been out of the frame once in seven starts at this unique track.

He won at this meeting last season from only a 5lbs lower mark, and following a recent trial, is now equipped with blinkers for the first time to keep him concentrated.

The early speed tempo of the race should be quick with the likes of nine-times track and trip winner Ocean Roar and Buddy Bundy blazing the trail.

This should suit Flying Monkey who likes to sit close-up just off the pace and then dash down the home stretch.

Well-drawn Dr Race is a major threat on his best form, while expect better this season from California Aspar and Beauty Connection.

POINTERS

Flying Monkey 1.45pm Happy Valley

Fox Sunter 2.15pm Happy Valley