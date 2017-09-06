Courtney Goldsmith

GFG Alliance has unveiled plans to invest up to £170m to build a wind farm that will support manufacturing in Scotland.

The British metals and industrials group, which is chaired by Sanjeev Gupta, today proposed a wind farm to be developed by Simec Energy of up to 54 turbines at Glenshero in the Scottish Highlands.

The farm will generate up to 178 megawatts of energy following a total investment programme of up to £170m.

Read more: GFG Alliance more than doubles size of its workforce with Australia deal

Simec, which is part of the GFG Alliance, said the project will contribute valuable low-cost, low-carbon power for industrial schemes such as the GFG Alliance’s aluminium smelter and planned Fort William alloy wheels factory and its steel mills in Lanarkshire.

Jay Hambro, chief investment officer for the GFG Alliance and chief executive of Simec Energy, said:

Glenshero is a unique project in our portfolio. It would be built in an environment of zero subsidies, using steel rolled and finished in Scotland and then generate clean energy to support the Scottish metals industry. It is also an exciting opportunity for us to work with the local community and encourage their investment alongside our own. This is truly a win-win project for all parties.

The next step of the project's consultation is with the local community and a range of stakeholders, and it will culminate in a planning application to be submitted next year.​

Gupta made headlines last year when Liberty House, which is also part of GFG Alliance, bid for Tata Steel's British assets.

Read more: Liberty House is set to buy Britain's largest steel pipe mills from Tata