Today's City Moves cover legal eagles, oil and gas, and power and utilities consulting. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Irwin Mitchell

Four new partners will be starting at law firm Irwin Mitchell’s London office in early September. Sarah Cardew joins from Teacher Stern as head of commercial tax. Sarah previously worked at Pennington Manches and Berwin Leighton Paisner. Sarah specialises in corporate tax, with particular emphasis on M&A, property tax, employment tax and VAT. Adrian Barlow joins as national head of real estate and will lead Irwin Mitchell’s commercial real estate practice which currently consists of over 30 commercial real estate partners and more than 40 other commercial real estate lawyers across eight UK offices. Jeremy Raj joins as head of residential property in London. Jeremy was previously at Wedlake Bell where he was head of the residential team from 2006 to 2013, and was an elected board member. Richard Geraghty joins as a partner working in Irwin Mitchell’s PI division. Richard joins from Slater and Gordon UK where he was a principal lawyer in the personal injury department.

Eland Oil & Gas

Eland Oil & Gas, an oil and gas production and development company operating in West Africa with an initial focus on Nigeria, has appointed Brian John O’Cathain as a non-executive director, effective 1 October. Brian is a geologist and petroleum engineer with more than 30 years of experience in senior technical and commercial roles in upstream oil and gas exploration and production companies, including Shell International and Tullow Oil. He has experience working in West Africa, North Africa, onshore Europe, the North Sea, the Gulf of Mexico, South Asia and offshore Ireland. He was the managing director of Tullow Oil’s international business during the Energy Africa acquisition, and served as chief executive of Afren from 2005 and 2007. He was also the chief executive of Petroceltic International from 2007 to 2016, a period when the company discovered the Ain Tsila gas condensate field in Algeria.

KPMG

KPMG has appointed Martin Wells as a partner in the firm’s consulting practice, with a specific focus on power and utilities clients. Martin joins KPMG from Capgemini, where he was responsible for growing the utilities and business transformation consulting practices. In this role Martin advised some of the sector’s most prominent brands on business transformation, customer experience, digital and operational excellence. Martin has more than 21 years of management consulting experience, and prior to Capgemini he worked at Accenture for 13 years. In his new role Martin will be leading the KPMG power and utilities management consulting practice, strengthening the firm’s existing team of experts.

