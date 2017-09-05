David Davis tells Commons: Nobody said Brexit would be easy

Catherine Neilan

The EU is planning to use time as a way of pressuring Britain into agreeing less beneficial exit terms, the Brexit secretary said today.

David Davis told parliamentarians the two sides had "very different positions" over the divorce Bill, but insisted progress was being made- albeit to laughter from his colleagues.

Davis said: "We have been clear that the UK and EU will have financial obligations to each other that will survive our exit from the European Union. In July, the Commission set out the EU's position. We have a duty to our tax payers to interrogate that position rigorously, and that's what we did line by line... It's clear that the two sides have very different legal stances. But as we said in the Article 50 letter, the settlement should be in accordance with law and in the spirit of the UK's continues partnership with the EU."