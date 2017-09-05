Sam Torrance

It's looking very ominously like Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, two great friends, are set for a long and productive rivalry at the top of the game after the former pipped the latter to win the Dell Technologies Championship on Monday.

That result leaves Spieth top of the FedEx Cup standings heading into the final two events, with Thomas second. Their fellow American, the world No1 Dustin Johnson, is a close third and those three look to be way out in front of their rivals at the moment.

Thomas's win in Boston – his second in three starts and a fifth of the season, including his Major breakthrough at the US PGA Championship – was an incredible performance.

The golf at the start of the final round was phenomenal, with Spieth, who started birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie, and Marc Leishman both playing the front nine in 30, two better than Thomas, who holed an eagle of his own at the fourth.

But when Spieth and Leishman started dropping shots after the turn it got even more exciting. Thomas dominated down the back nine and won by three shots.

Three-time Major winner Spieth's incredible career has overshadowed his childhood friend's own great achievements, but winning the US PGA last month was huge for Thomas and showed that he is capable of beating the very best.

Thomas and Spieth seem to really draw inspiration from the other's success. I don't think it's one-upmanship, more that they bounce off each other and thrive on having a great mate up there with them at the top of the tree, which can otherwise be lonely.

Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player were all friends but I can't think of another duo whose relationship is quite like Thomas and Spieth's.

Thomas may be behind Spieth in the FedEx Cup standings but, with his form, will feel like he is No1 and be desperate to get out there again at the penultimate event of the play-offs, next week's BMW Championship.

Spieth and Johnson broke through earlier, but in many ways Thomas seems to be the one who can boast all of the attributes: he has great long and short games and he is a brilliant putter.

It all means that it is set up perfectly for an exciting finish to the PGA Tour season.

Johnson, who returned to winning ways last week at the Northern Trust Open, saw his challenge fade with a final round of 73. It's very difficult to maintain top form right through two tournaments and he will be raring to go again next time.

Leishman, meanwhile, played a magnificent front nine only to lose his way with five bogeys on the way back.

The difference in facial expressions between him and the other leaders on the back nine told how uncomfortable he was finding it. Leishman is a very accomplished golfer but needs to become a more regular winner to gain the confidence and aloofness that great players have.

Jon Rahm and Paul Casey were Europe's leading performers and claimed consecutive top-five finishes yet are very much in the second tier, below Thomas, Spieth and Johnson, at the moment.

They again both got into a position to win and will be disappointed that they didn't.

Sergio Garcia was even more frustrated, however, breaking his putter in a rage, which left him forced to putt with other clubs.

I can completely sympathise. Winning the Masters earlier this year was his greatest achievement but he has struggled to do anything since and it is just not happening for him.

Young South African Haydn Porteous, meanwhile, held it together best down the stretch to win his second European Tour title at the Czech Masters on Sunday.

England's Lee Slattery played great but lacked killer instinct.

Finally, you can only commend American Stacy Lewis after she donated her $150,000 winner's prize from the Portland Classic on the LPGA Tour to victims of the recent floods in Houston. It was a great gesture.

Read more: Sam Torrance: Thomas spurred to US PGA by best mate Spieth