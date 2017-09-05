Oliver Gill

Big Four beancounting firm EY today revealed its seventh successive year of global revenue growth.

Sales were $31.4bn (£24.1bn) for the year to 30 June, up 7.8 per cent on 2016.

But the growth lagged behind the average increase over the last four years.

Double-digit percentage rises in EY's transaction and advisory divisions supported the firm's increase in sales, offsetting more sluggish audit revenue growth.

The firm said sales at its Asia-Pacific network firms swelled by 11.3 per cent. American revenues grew by seven per cent, but this was behind the average rate over the last four years of 9.4 per cent.

EY's Japanese firm saw its sales slump two per cent.

The boss of the accountancy giant said it was embracing the use of robots and artificial intelligence to help support its clients.

"Significant investment in people and new technologies have allowed us to respond to the dynamic environment," said chief executive Mark Weinberger.

Sales by division

Sales ($m) Annual growth Average annual growth over last four years Assurance 11,632 4.0% 5.2% Tax 8,179 7.9% 8.2% Advisory 8,526 10.4% 13.7% Transaction Advisory Services 3,067 15.5% 13.1% Total 31,404 7.8% 8.8%

Sales by location