Joe Hall

Heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua is ready to return to the grind after agreeing to defend his titles against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev.

In his first fight since knocking out Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley in April, Joshua will take on the lesser known 36-year-old heavyweight in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday 28 October.

The mandatory challenger to Joshua’s IBF belt, Pulev will also be doing battle for the WBA strap the Brit sensationally plundered from Klitschko earlier this year.

Joshua has received worldwide media attention since that blockbuster bout, but is now embracing the return to the sweat and sawdust as he prepares to defend his titles.

Read more: Could Anthony Joshua be the first billionaire boxer?

“October 28 can’t come soon enough,” he said.

“I have been eager to get back in the ring since Wembley and now we are confirmed and ready.

“I’ll be locked away focusing on fight number 20 for the next eight weeks. I am excited to experience the atmosphere in a sold out Principality Stadium and aim to give the fans a spectacular night.”

Pulev’s only loss in a 27-fight career to date came three years ago when Klitschko stopped him in the fifth round of their world title bout.

He as since worked his way back to being the No1 ranked heavyweight in the IBF division and promoter Kalle Sauerland believes Pulev's experienced 75-year-old coach Uli Wegner could be an ace in his pack.

“Anthony is a great champion and his last fight ignited the division,” said Sauerland.

“However, by his own admission, he is still learning and Pulev is not the sort of opponent you want to be learning against.

“Kubrat and his trainer Uli Wegner — Europe’s most successful professional coach — have studied every weakness for the Cobra to strike victoriously.”