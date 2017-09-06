Elaine Ballantyne

With cyber security barely out of the headlines, Payfont is well positioned to make a big impact in the global battle against online fraud.

The Edinburgh-based fintech company is developing technology to protect against online identity and data theft and believes its systems are significantly less vulnerable to cyber-criminals than any technology available.

David Lanc, CEO and founder, Payfont:

“Personal privacy must come first,” says founder David Lanc, who was previously an executive director of Royal Bank of Scotland’s cards business, and helped to introduce chip and pin and Internet security to the UK.

“Our ambition, which we know is possible, is to make everyone safe when using their digital identity to make a transaction or access an online service, whether that be a bank account, phone or health records. We’ve been developing some clever, next-generation technology based on many years of experience working in the banking and financial industry. The deep flaws in the present system are costing individuals and businesses billions of pounds a year, and the problem is getting worse, not better.”

Proprietary technology

Payfont’s two proprietary technologies are a personalised authentication system called IOMI, for ‘I Own My Identity’, and a data fragmentation tool – ADeCA – which stands for Anonymised Distributed eCloud Architecture.

“Instead of people struggling to remember different passwords or card readers for banking or other services, IOMI helps them personalise how they want to identify themselves online,” Lanc explains.

“The aim is to protect everyone, not just those who can afford expensive technology or security. ADeCA is exceptionally clever. It protects data in a way that makes it virtually impossible for cyber criminals to steal. That’s a big claim, we know. Each fragment of data is turned into online grains of sand which are meaningless to cyber criminals. When required, this fragmented data can be reconstructed using our proprietary system. So it’s a significant breakthrough in the battle against large-scale data theft.”

People power

Since its launch in 2015, Payfont has grown its Edinburgh team to more than 20 people, including architects, software developers, creative technologists and digital media, cybersecurity and user experience specialists.

The company also has representatives in the US and Asia Pacific, where it is focusing on Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.

“I am fortunate to have an amazing bunch of committed people,” Lanc says. “We have close ties with Edinburgh Napier University, including the head of the Scottish Cyber Academy, Professor Bill Buchanan, and we have been able to recruit some outstanding people, including our chief science officer Dr Lu Fan. He was a post-graduate who came to study in Edinburgh and is now a naturalised Scotsman!”

Supportive city

Edinburgh’s closely connected networks have also been helpful. “There is a small ecosystem, so we can get to know who is doing what,” Lanc adds. “We’ve had help from Scottish Enterprise and the likes of The Data Lab, as well as Edinburgh Napier. While we’ve seen Skyscanner and FanDuel do well, there are other companies, such as Payfont, who we sincerely hope are in the next wave.”

Payfont has global ambitions and believes its intellectual property will ‘cure to the epidemic of cybercrime’ when its technology is launched.

“We’ve been using our investors’ money to build a secure and robust system that can be rolled out to either via technology players such as Dell or Microsoft, or more directly to specific organisations, such as online financial services players – which is where our experience lies,” Lanc explains.

“There are a number of potential customers who closely follow what we are doing. And we’re currently looking at collaborating with digital marketing and sales specialists with international experience – to help position and ultimately sell our products.”