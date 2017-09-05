Catherine Neilan

Labour has confirmed it is whipping MPs to vote against the EU Withdrawal Bill when it goes to a vote next week, claiming it amounts to a power grab in its current form.

A Labour party spokesperson said: "Labour fully respects the democratic decision to leave the European Union, voted to trigger Article 50 and backs a jobs-first Brexit with a tariff free access to the European single market.

"But as democrats we cannot vote for a Bill that unamended would let government ministers grab powers from parliament to slash people's rights at work and reduce protections for consumers and the environment."

"Parliament has already voted to leave the European Union. But the government's EU Withdrawal Bill would allow Conservative ministers to set vital terms on a whim, including of Britain's exit payment, without democratic scrutiny.

"Nobody voted in last year's referendum to give this Conservative government sweeping powers to change laws by the back door. The slogan of the Leave campaign was about people taking back control and restoring powers to parliament. This power-grab Bill would do the opposite."

Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer had paved the way for the move when he revealed Labour's policy shift last week. It will put further pressure on Theresa May's minority government to push the bill through, with as few as 20 votes making the difference.

