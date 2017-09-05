Clubs in Europe's top five leagues paid an average 30 per cent transfer fee premium on players' actual worth this summer, according to a new study.
An algorithm created by the CIES Football Observatory, an academic research group based in Switzerland, found that Paris Saint-Germain's move for Kylian Mbappe was the most overpriced while Liverpool's purchase of Mohammed Salah was named the best bargain.
Salah joined the Premier League club for a reported €50m earlier this summer — €19.4m less than his CIES-estimated value of €69.4m.
The former Chelsea winger has seamlessly taken to life at Anfield, scoring five goals in three games.
His estimated €69.4m value is based on an econometric algorithm that takes into account player performance, age, position, contract duration and results achieved by their team.
In more bad news for Roma, Chelsea's €39m acquisition of their centre-back Antonio Rudiger was one of only two other players in CIES' 20 most misvalued transfers to have been sold for less than their worth.
The German centre-back's estimated value was actually €15.2m higher at €54.2m.
Paris Saint-Germain's move for Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe was named the most overpriced deal of the window.
Mbappe has initially joined the Qatar-owned club on loan with an agreement in place for him to make the move permanent in 12 months for €180m — €87.4m more than his actual €92.6m, according to the CIES study.
Europe's 20 most misvalued players?
|Player
|Transfer
|Estimated value
|Fee paid
|Differential
|Kylian Mbapper
|Monaco - PSG
|€92.6m
|€180m
|+€87.4m
|Ousmane Dembele
|Dortmund - Barcelona
|€95.8m
|€147m
|+€51.2m
|Benjamin Menndy
|Monaco - Manchester City
|€28.5m
|€57.7m
|+€29m
|Jordan Pickford
|Sunderland - Everton
|€6.8m
|€34.3m
|+€27.5m
|Gylfi Sigurdsson
|Swansea - Everton
|€24.1m
|€49.3m
|+€25.2m
|Mamadou Sakho
|Liverpool - Palace
|€5.3m
|€28.2m
|+€22.9m
|Patrik Schick
|Sampdoria - Roma
|€21m
|€42m
|+€21m
|Nemanja Matic
|Chelsea - Manchester United
|€30.2m
|€50.3m
|+€20.1m
|Mohammed Salah
|Roma - Liverpool
|€69.4m
|€50m
|-€19.4m
|Harry Maguire
|Hull - Leicester
|€3.1m
|€21.6m
|+€18.5m
|Davide Zappacosta
|Torino - Chelsea
|€11.8m
|€30m
|+€18.2m
|Nolito
|Manchester City - Sevilla
|€27.4m
|€10m
|-€17.4m
|Dalbert Henrique
|Nice - Inter
|€12.7m
|€29m
|+€16.3m
|Anthony Modeste
|Koln - Tianjin Quanjin
|€19.3m
|€35m
|+€15.7m
|Antonio Rudiger
|Roma - Chelsea
|€54.2m
|€39m
|-€15.2m
|Kyle Walker
|Spurs - Man City
|€41.3m
|€56m
|+€14.7m
|Leandro Paredes
|Roma - Zenit
|€12.6m
|€27m
|+€14.4m
|Milan Skriniar
|Sampdoria - Inter
|€14.4m
|€28m
|+€13.6m
|Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Arsenal - Liverpool
|€30.5m
|€43.4m
|+€12.9m
|Balde Keita
|Lazio - Monaco
|€19.5m
|€32m
|+€12.5m