Joe Hall

Clubs in Europe's top five leagues paid an average 30 per cent transfer fee premium on players' actual worth this summer, according to a new study.

An algorithm created by the CIES Football Observatory, an academic research group based in Switzerland, found that Paris Saint-Germain's move for Kylian Mbappe was the most overpriced while Liverpool's purchase of Mohammed Salah was named the best bargain.

Salah joined the Premier League club for a reported €50m earlier this summer — €19.4m less than his CIES-estimated value of €69.4m.

The former Chelsea winger has seamlessly taken to life at Anfield, scoring five goals in three games.

His estimated €69.4m value is based on an econometric algorithm that takes into account player performance, age, position, contract duration and results achieved by their team.

In more bad news for Roma, Chelsea's €39m acquisition of their centre-back Antonio Rudiger was one of only two other players in CIES' 20 most misvalued transfers to have been sold for less than their worth.

The German centre-back's estimated value was actually €15.2m higher at €54.2m.

Paris Saint-Germain's move for Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe was named the most overpriced deal of the window.

Mbappe has initially joined the Qatar-owned club on loan with an agreement in place for him to make the move permanent in 12 months for €180m — €87.4m more than his actual €92.6m, according to the CIES study.

Europe's 20 most misvalued players?