Tuesday 5 September 2017 12:25pm

Liverpool and Chelsea both grab rare bargains as study finds European football clubs overspend by 30 per cent in transfer window

 
Salah a steal? Liverpool got value for money on the Egpytian winger, according to the report (Source: Getty)

Clubs in Europe's top five leagues paid an average 30 per cent transfer fee premium on players' actual worth this summer, according to a new study.

An algorithm created by the CIES Football Observatory, an academic research group based in Switzerland, found that Paris Saint-Germain's move for Kylian Mbappe was the most overpriced while Liverpool's purchase of Mohammed Salah was named the best bargain.

Salah joined the Premier League club for a reported €50m earlier this summer — €19.4m less than his CIES-estimated value of €69.4m.

The former Chelsea winger has seamlessly taken to life at Anfield, scoring five goals in three games.

His estimated €69.4m value is based on an econometric algorithm that takes into account player performance, age, position, contract duration and results achieved by their team.

Chelsea v Burnley - Premier League
Was Rudiger similarly undervalued by Roma? (Source: Getty)

In more bad news for Roma, Chelsea's €39m acquisition of their centre-back Antonio Rudiger was one of only two other players in CIES' 20 most misvalued transfers to have been sold for less than their worth.

The German centre-back's estimated value was actually €15.2m higher at €54.2m.

Paris Saint-Germain's move for Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe was named the most overpriced deal of the window.

Mbappe has initially joined the Qatar-owned club on loan with an agreement in place for him to make the move permanent in 12 months for €180m — €87.4m more than his actual €92.6m, according to the CIES study.

Europe's 20 most misvalued players?

Player Transfer Estimated value Fee paid Differential
Kylian Mbapper Monaco - PSG €92.6m €180m +€87.4m
Ousmane Dembele Dortmund - Barcelona €95.8m €147m +€51.2m
Benjamin Menndy Monaco - Manchester City €28.5m €57.7m +€29m
Jordan Pickford Sunderland - Everton €6.8m €34.3m +€27.5m
Gylfi Sigurdsson Swansea - Everton €24.1m €49.3m +€25.2m
Mamadou Sakho Liverpool - Palace €5.3m €28.2m +€22.9m
Patrik Schick Sampdoria - Roma €21m €42m +€21m
Nemanja Matic Chelsea - Manchester United €30.2m €50.3m +€20.1m
Mohammed Salah Roma - Liverpool €69.4m €50m -€19.4m
Harry Maguire Hull - Leicester €3.1m €21.6m +€18.5m
Davide Zappacosta Torino - Chelsea €11.8m €30m +€18.2m
Nolito Manchester City - Sevilla €27.4m €10m -€17.4m
Dalbert Henrique Nice - Inter €12.7m €29m +€16.3m
Anthony Modeste Koln - Tianjin Quanjin €19.3m €35m +€15.7m
Antonio Rudiger Roma - Chelsea €54.2m €39m -€15.2m
Kyle Walker Spurs - Man City €41.3m €56m +€14.7m
Leandro Paredes Roma - Zenit €12.6m €27m +€14.4m
Milan Skriniar Sampdoria - Inter €14.4m €28m +€13.6m
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Arsenal - Liverpool €30.5m €43.4m +€12.9m
Balde Keita Lazio - Monaco €19.5m €32m +€12.5m
