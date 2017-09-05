Alys Key

The chief executive of quirky gifts e-tailer notonthehighstreet.com has stepped down wth immediate effect.

Simon Belsham informed the company's board yesterday that he was stepping down for personal reasons.

“Notonthehighstreet.com is a unique and special business, with a strong purpose to support small creative businesses, a great team and a truly differentiated offering for customers," he said. "It’s been a privilege to have led the business during an important transition period for the company from the founders to the new management team and I’m proud of the progress we have made."

Chairman Darren Shapland said: “I would like to thank Simon for his contribution and commitment to the company. We wish him every success in his future endeavours and the next stage of his career."

Shapland will serve as interim CEO, with support from the firm's CFO David Phillips and Ella d’Amato, chief commercial and partner officer.

"Notonthehighstreet.com remains the market leader in thoughtful gifting," he added. "It has a unique proposition and a compelling brand. We have a strong executive team in place and the Board remains confident in the company’s future prospects.”

Belsham was previously a veteran of the grocery world, having worked intermittently at Tesco between 2003 and 2015, where his most recent job was as online director. He also had a stint as director of non-food at Ocado. Belsham serves as a council member for the Creative Industries Federation, the UK's arts industry body.

He was appointed as CEO of notonthehighstreet in 2015.