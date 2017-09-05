Jasper Jolly

The Bank of England and Unite today settled a dispute over pay, averting the threat of further strike action at the Old Lady of Threadneedle Street.

The employees have now secured an extra half-day of leave for workers, to be taken by April next year, as well as payments for lower-paid staff, which will be included in the next pay review after the end of the financial year.

No changes were made to the pay offer in the 2016/17 financial year, City A.M. understands. Meanwhile the union will be more involved in future pay reviews, but will accept the Bank operates under financial constraints.

Some workers at City headquarters went on strike for three days in August, the first industrial action by employees at the Bank for more than 50 years. They were protesting a below-inflation annual pay increase of one per cent, drawing the support of shadow chancellor John McDonnell.

The Bank set its pay in line with the rest of the public sector, despite technically being independent to set its own pay.

Unite regional officer Mercedes Sanchez said the union had "secured significant improvements for staff across the organisation".

She said: “Unite members have shown that by standing firm against an employer attempting to ignore their rights they can succeed. Unite will now be involved in all future pay negotiations at the bank from the outset. We welcome the bank’s new commitment for fair pay for all its staff.

During the three days of strike action Unite members made it clear that the current pay situation was unacceptable and the union welcomes the bank’s acknowledgement that changes must be brought forward.

A Bank spokesperson said: “The Bank is glad to have reached an agreement with Unite and its members. The proposal that has been agreed includes a range of measures focused on improving our relationship with Unite and involving them more in pay discussions.

"We hope this leads to a more productive relationship with the Union going forward.”

