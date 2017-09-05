Nina Edy

Having another soggy ham sandwich for lunch today? You’re not alone, it seems.

Research into the UK workforce’s dining habits revealed a third of workers sit down to exactly the same lunch every day, with the average Brit having a repertoire of just three lunches on rotation: no wonder 70 percent admitted they were stuck in a lunch rut.

The most popular meal was, naturally, the humble ham sandwich, while cheese sandwiches came second in the dreary lunch stakes, followed by tuna came, then egg mayo.

The poll, of 1,500 Brits by Deliveroo, showed in addition to eating a boring lunch, al- desko is also a popular option in the workplace: a quarter of all employees eat their lunch at their desk, while just 14 per cent venture outside on rare occasions.

Despite seeming content with their lunch choice, four in 10 people admitted they were jealous of colleagues who have interesting and varied lunches - but 16 per cent said they can’t be bothered to do anything about it.

Take our quiz to find out just how boring your lunch is.