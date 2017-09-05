These are the most common sleep problems in the UK

Helen Cahill

Living by the motto "I'll sleep when I'm dead"?

Well, City workers aren't the only ones who see sleep as an extracurricular activity. According to research by sleep monitoring app SleepRate, people across the world are not getting the recommended 7.5 hours of sleep they need every night.

In the UK, more than half of us have difficulties sleeping (54 per cent), and the large majority feel sleepy throughout the day (74 per cent) and feel they haven't had enough sleep on a regular basis (84 per cent).

Lisa Artis of The Sleep Council said people aren't thinking about the long-term consequences of losing sleep, and that they are finding it difficult to shut off because of the number of distractions associated with modern life. Smartphones, social media and Game of Thrones are all keeping us up too late, she said.

Anda Baharav, founder and chief scientist at SleepRate, said: "The importance of sleep cannot be underestimated - it can account for up to a third of our lives. Lack of or poor-quality sleep can leave individuals at risk of serious health problems, mood disorders and poor performance at school or work."

What are the risks of skipping sleep?

Burning the midnight oil to get through your work down could be counter-productive. Failing to get the right amount of sleep could make you less productive, and less able to concentrate. And, you may end up straining work relations too if you become moody and unhelpful; you could lose out on a promotion if your boss chooses someone more amenable.

There are also serious health problems associated with lack of sleep, SleepRate warned, including heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes.