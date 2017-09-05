Alys Key

Lego is cutting 1,400 jobs from its organisation in a bid to make the company smaller and simpler, it announced today.

The announcement comes as the group reveals that revenue for the first half of the year fell five per cent to 14.9bn Danish Kroner (£1.84bn).

Operating profit also slipped six per cent to 4.4bn Kroner.

Lego attributed the declining performance to declining sales in established markets in the US and Europe, and said that the business had become too complicated to facilitate further growth.

"We have now pressed the reset-button for the entire group," said chairman Jørgen Vig Knudstorp.

"This means we will build a smaller and less complex organisation than we have today, which will simplify our business model in order to reach more children."

The company aims to reduce the 18,200-strong global workforce by eight per cent. The job cuts are set to take place by the end of the year.

"Unfortunately, it is essential for us to make these tough decisions,” said Knudstorp.

Lego promised to provide redundancy packages and assistance to any affected staff.

The group also hinted at its other plans for growth, saying it would be "exploring adjustments to its successful formula for product development and marketing". Strong double-digit growth in China during the first half also prompted Knudstorp to point to the region as an area for more potential growth.

Lego is going through a transitional phase this year, having appointed Niels B.Christiansen as CEO last month.