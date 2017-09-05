These City analysts believe the government will fall next year

Emma Haslett

The UK government is likely to fall in 2018 as Brexit talks divide the cabinet, triggering early elections, City analysts have predicted.

In a note, Morgan Stanley analysts said Brexit talks are likely to progress this year as the government makes enough concessions to allow them to continue.

However, next year the EU will offer a choice between a close relationship in which the UK participates in the single market and customs union but is bound by EU rules, or an arm's length relationship with the UK, which will divide both the cabinet and the Conservative Party, leading to a vote of no confidence in Parliament.

The resulting political instability will cause consumption and investment to weaken and economic growth to grind to a halt, they added.

Will Brexit actually happen?

Debate over whether the UK will ever leave the European Union may have escalated in recent months, but the analysts put the chances of a Brexit u-turn at just 10 per cent.

"Public opinion remains essentially unchanged since the referendum, with the country agreed that Brexit is the most important issue... [and] so far, the government has not changed its objective of leaving the EU... All the major parties remain committed to Brexit," they said.

They also pointed out now Article 50 has been triggered, Brexit is the default outcome.

"A reversal of this decision would require a sea-change in UK public opinion and UK politics before the process has become irreversible. We think in practice this means Brexit reversal would have to happen before the UK leaves the single market and customs union." Indeed, a reversal "most likely requires a Labour government".

Brexit revolt

The news comes a day after chancellor Philip Hammond warned Tory backbenchers against a Brexit revolt as the EU Withdrawal Bill reaches second reading stage this week.

Given the government's slim majority, there are fears Labour could derail the passage of the Bill.