Deutshche Bank has hired Tesco’s chief digital officer, Thomas Nielsen.

The German firm said today that Nielsen, as chief digital officer for global transaction banking, will drive its “digitalisation strategy”.

At Tesco, Nielsen was responsible for a portfolio of digital platforms, websites and apps, including loyalty programme Clubcard.

He previously spent more than 20 years in the US, mainly in Silicon Valley and Seattle, where he held executive positions at Microsoft, Brightcove, RealNetworks and Adobe.

He said: “Deutsche Bank’s leadership in global transaction banking provides a strong platform and a unique opportunity to leverage technology and digital innovation to deliver a new set of products and solutions to clients around the world.

“I am excited to be part of this journey and help Deutsche Bank and its clients grow its business via digital channels.”

Deutsche Bank’s head of global transaction banking, John Gibbons, said: “Thomas Nielsen’s experience in developing and rolling out digital solutions in the consumer space will be vitally important as we seek to accelerate the delivery of digital products and services for our global corporate and institutional clients.”

