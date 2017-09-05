Lucy White

The UK's largest online retailer of musical instruments and equipment today announced revenue growth was ahead of its expectation for the first half of the year, as it gained market share across northern Europe.

The figures

Gear4music seemed to strike a chord in the UK and elsewhere, as home sales rocketed by 30 per cent and sales in the rest of the world shot up by 70 per cent.

This evened out to a 44 per cent increase in total revenue, while the number of active customers grew by the same percentage on last year to 390,000.

The figures equate to a two-year growth of 150 per cent.

Why it's interesting

Despite the growth, shares remained flat as the company reminded investors that its success had come at a cost.

Gear4music has also been investing throughout 2017. It noted a strong start for its new distribution centres in Sweden and Germany, but added that investment into proposition and infrastructure increased operational costs and restricted margins in the short term.

The share price dropped around two per cent on the open before evening out, having risen sharply in the weeks leading up to the trading update.

What Gear4music said

“We are very pleased with our trading performance over the last six months, with 44 per cent revenue growth being ahead of our expectation for the first half as indicated at the start of the year,” said Gear4music’s chief executive Andrew Wass.

“We remain focused on delivering long-term sustainable growth through investment in our people, products, websites and operational capabilities, and raising £4.2m growth capital in May 2017 has enabled us to start accelerating investment in these key areas.”

