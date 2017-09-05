Lynsey Barber

Employers can monitor the email and online messages of staff at work an EU court has ruled, but they must alert staff beforehand.

The landmark finding comes after a long-running case was taken to Europe's highest court by a Romanian man fired for sending private messages via his professional Yahoo messaging account.

The European Court of Human Rights today supported the mans assertion that his privacy had not been protected because no notice had been given that his communications at work were being monitored.

The man was fired 10 years ago for messaging family members while at work and the company used print outs of the messages as evidence that he had breached the rules.

He took the case to court in Romania and then Strasbourg, arguing that his privacy should have been protected under the European convention of human rights right to private life and corresponsdence laws.

The claim had been struck down in both courts previously, with today's ruling coming from the highest level and the last option in the legal battle.