Games Workshop shares jumped more than 10 per cent this morning, after the company announced a dividend of 35p per share.

In a trading update issued this morning, the group also said that first quarter trading had "continued strongly", putting sales and profits well above the same period last year.

This follows another jump in July after the miniature gaming models producer and retailer doubled profits for the full 2016/2017 year.

Analysts at Peel Hunt responded to the update by upgrading forecasts by 37 per cent, predicting a pre-tax profit of £55m for the full year, up from £38.4m in the previous year. The group's target share price was also upgraded from 1,500p to 2,000p.

Shares were trading at 1,655p this morning after jumping 10.42 per cent.

"The business is clearly performing well and all the changes made over recent years have resulted in a business with greater confidence, a lower retail cost base and greater insight into providing compelling products," said Peel Hunt analyst Charles Hall. "We also see greater use of social media/technology driving customer engagement."

While the launch of Warhammer 40K in June added a boost to first quarter results, Hall said it was encouraging to see growth occurring across the business as a whole.

