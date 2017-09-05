UK's dominant services sector slips to slowest growth in 11 months

Jasper Jolly

Growth in the British services sector slowed to an 11-month low in August, according to a closely watched indicator, raising doubts over the strength of the UK economy.

The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the sector fell to 53.2 points in August, according to data giant IHS Markit. While analysts had expected a fall in the indicator, from 53.8 in July, the performance was significantly worse than the 53.5 reading expected.

That represented the weakest rise in business activity in the sector since September 2016, despite job creation continuing to strengthen, reaching a 19-month high.

New orders and activity both expanded during August, but at slower rates. Input cost pressures rose at the fastest rate since February, with further headwinds expected after recent falls in the value of sterling against the surging euro.

Survey respondents reported "subdued client demand and heightened uncertainty about the domestic economic outlook", according to IHS Markit.

The dominant services sector has the main driver of growth in the UK economy in recent quarters. Services account for almost 80 per cent of British economic output, while the sector was easily the strongest performer in the second quarter of 2017, compensating for a slump in production and construction.

The PMI surveys revealed a "summer slowdown" in the British economy, according to Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, with the weakest overall expansion for six months.

"Momentum is being gradually lost," he said.

“Robust manufacturing growth means the economy may be rebalancing towards goods production, aided by the weaker pound, but the slowdowns in services and construction send warning signals about the health of the economy."

The slower expansion comes with Brexit negotiations starting in earnest. Services firms, including the City's financial services, are still awaiting a paper from the government setting out its position on post-Brexit trade, but have so far been left "in the dark", according to the City of London Corporation.

Chris Sood-Nicholls, head of global services at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: "Amid mixed economic signals, Brexit brings an added layer of complexity and uncertainty, with many investment decisions going on hold."

