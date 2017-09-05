Aveva share price jumps 25 per cent as merger with Schneider finally agreed

Lucy White

The share price of Cambridge-based engineering software developer Aveva rocketed by 25 per cent on the open this morning, as it confirmed a long-awaited merger with the software unit of France's Schneider Electric.

Schneider will pay £550m of cash for the £3bn reverse takeover, and will take a 60 per cent stake in the enlarged group which will remain London-listed.

Aveva will distribute an extra £100m of excess cash on its balance sheet to existing shareholders, and together these sums will value Aveva's shares at around £10.14 apiece.

“The transaction will be transformational to Aveva, creating a global leader in industrial software, which will be able to better compete on a global scale,” said Philip Aiken, chairman of Aveva.

“Aveva will significantly expand its scale and product portfolio, increase its capabilities in the owner operator market, diversify its end user markets and increase its geographic exposure to the North American market, in line with our strategic goals.”

The combined revenues for the group are expected to be around £657.5m for the 2017 financial year.

The deal has been a long time in the coming, as it was revealed in July that the pair were plotting a merger for the third time after talks had fallen through twice.

Although the plans this time look set to go ahead, it wouldn't be the first time – the two companies had crafted a complex £1.3bn reverse takeover deal in 2015 which collapsed.

Aveva's shareholders – including names such as the Massachusetts Financial Services Company, Vanguard, BlackRock and Aberdeen Asset Management – still have to agree to the deal.

