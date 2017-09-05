Alys Key

Silicon Roundabout might be running on a high of tech startup success, but now its inhabitants will be able to literally run on a high platform, as well as stop for a coffee or have a meeting.

London's highest running track is being unveiled today for the first time, as flexible workplace development White Collar Factory is officially opened.

Simon Allford, director of Stirling prize-winning architects AHMM, and Derwent London director Simon Silver will today open London’s newest workplace campus situated at Old Street roundabout.

The 293,000 sq ft development comprises of six buildings features studios, incubator workplaces, apartments, restaurants and a rooftop running track and cafe, with panoramic views over Shoreditch, the City and beyond.

The running track sits at the top of a 16-storey building, making it London’s loftiest racing space, with 115m of track.

White Collar Factory was 87 per cent as of last month. Occupants include digital distributor BGL Group, Adobe, and fintech company RunPath. Public spaces including a square called Old Street Yard and a branch of Workshop Coffee are also part of the campus, and nine apartments have been added to the site.

