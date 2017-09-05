Jasper Jolly

Angry Birds maker Rovio will float shares on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange, confirming rumours of an imminent initial public offering (IPO) which emerged last month.

The developer of the first mobile game to hit one billion downloads will issue €30m in shares in the Finnish capital, where it is headquartered, it said in a statement.

The company, which started in 2009 as it rode the back of the massive popularity of the Angry Birds game, also has offices in the UK, Sweden, China and the US.

Read more: Rare birds violently catapulted into shoddily built towers

Rovio claims to have 80m active monthly users on average, with 11m of those using its apps every day. That has driven revenue to grow by 94 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2017, to reach €152.6m it announced today.

Rovio chief executive Kati Levoranta said the company has a "diversified games portfolio, proven game development talent and operational excellence as well as our large existing user base."

Of that, €117.9m came from games and €34.6m from brand licensing, which includes profits from the Angry Birds film, which earned $350m at the box office, as well as merchandise. Rovio said it has entered an agreement with by Sony-owned Columbia Pictures Industries to produce a sequel to the film, due in September 2019.

Profit for the six months ending on 30 June reached €13.3m, up from €3.6m at the same time last year. The company did not report which games were its biggest earners. Levoranta said the company's latest results show "strong, profitable growth".

She added: "Rovio is stronger than ever and is well positioned in the fast growing mobile gaming market with our diversified games portfolio, proven game development talent and operational excellence as well as our large existing user base."

Read more: Angry Birds makes post-Brexit London happy as Rovio opens games studio