Christian May

Twelve years ago today, the very first copies of City A.M. hit the streets of London.

Yes, today is our birthday – so forgive us a little nostalgia and a modest celebration as we look back at the paper’s journey and raise a glass to the fact that we’re still here, going strong. Indeed, according to YouGov we were the only title to grow its print readership last year, with 770,000 regular monthly readers and an online readership that surpassed 1.6m unique users last month.

Our team of reporters and writers serve the capital with daily business, economic and political news while our stable of magazines now cover personal finance, property, design, luxury goods and travel. The day’s breaking stories are covered by a digital team that continues to grow its share of the online space and we’re constantly exploring new and innovative ways to expand our reach.

While we’re excited about our online product, we’re also proud of the fact that we stand as a modest barrier against the tide of voices who write off printed newspapers.

The trust placed in us by our readers to deliver a fresh, up-to-date, accessible, engaging and informative printed product is hugely valuable to us, and while some news organisations are managing a shift to a digital-only future, we’re committed to giving you a curated, physical copy to accompany you on your commute and help you get to work more in the know than when you left home.

In an age when news and opinion can converge on you in a cacophony of confusing chaos, we see it as our duty to filter out the fluff, cut through the spin and prioritise the valuable. In celebrating our 12th year of providing the capital’s business community with a quality, free, daily read we’re also confident about our future – in print and online.

It’s a great honour to have woven ourselves into the fabric of City life, from our charitable endeavours to our annual awards ceremony, and we want to thank every single one of our readers – whether we’re a fixture in your morning routine or if you just pick us up from time to time. We love what we do and we’re grateful for your support. So thanks for seeing us into our 12th year, and here’s to the 13th.