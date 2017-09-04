Joe Hart: 6
A touch hesitant and beaten easily for Slovakia’s goal but made an important reflex save to tip over Nemec’s rising shot in the second half.
Kyle Walker: 6
Got forward well, although his eagerness to overlap was exposed for the visitors’ strike. Perhaps lucky to escape punishment for a foul when last man.
Gary Cahill: 6
A solid enough display with no glaring individual errors but partnership with Jones still not completely convincing when put under pressure
Phil Jones: 7
As with Cahill, the jury remains out on their suitability as a pairing but Jones did make a crucial tackle to deny Duris just as he threatened to get in.
Ryan Bertrand: 7
Typically unfussy display and close to being capped with a second goal in as many games when Bertrand stung Dubravka’s palms.
Eric Dier: 7
Underlined his set-piece threaty with a delightful flick for the equaliser. Evening slightly tainted by some careless moments and a clumsy foul for a booking
Jordan Henderson: 6
Balanced Dier’s conservative instincts well but desire to attack resulted in some hurried and over-ambitious forward passes.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: 6
Brought energy and thrust in Slovakia’s half but time and again wasted promising positions with a poor final ball.
Dele Alli: 7
Showed hunger and tenacity to get into scoring positions without getting a clear chance. Spikiness spilled over in gesture to ref that could haunt him.
Marcus Rashford: 8
Recovered from individual mistake for Slovakia’s goal and made amends with a purposeful showing capped by a fine winner.
Harry Kane: 7
Chased tirelessly without reward. A shot from a tight angle proved his best chance and came from a characteristically dogged dribble
Substitutes
Raheem Sterling (Oxlade-Chamberlain, 83): a lively cameo to keep Slovakia in fear of a breakaway third goal; Danny Welbeck (Rashford, 83): no significant contribution; Jake Livermore (Alli, 93): introduced to see out last few seconds.