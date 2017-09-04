Frank Dalleres

Joe Hart: 6

A touch hesitant and beaten easily for Slovakia’s goal but made an important reflex save to tip over Nemec’s rising shot in the second half.

Kyle Walker: 6

Got forward well, although his eagerness to overlap was exposed for the visitors’ strike. Perhaps lucky to escape punishment for a foul when last man.

Gary Cahill: 6

A solid enough display with no glaring individual errors but partnership with Jones still not completely convincing when put under pressure

Phil Jones: 7

As with Cahill, the jury remains out on their suitability as a pairing but Jones did make a crucial tackle to deny Duris just as he threatened to get in.

Ryan Bertrand: 7

Typically unfussy display and close to being capped with a second goal in as many games when Bertrand stung Dubravka’s palms.

Eric Dier: 7

Underlined his set-piece threaty with a delightful flick for the equaliser. Evening slightly tainted by some careless moments and a clumsy foul for a booking

Jordan Henderson: 6

Balanced Dier’s conservative instincts well but desire to attack resulted in some hurried and over-ambitious forward passes.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: 6

Brought energy and thrust in Slovakia’s half but time and again wasted promising positions with a poor final ball.

Dele Alli: 7

Showed hunger and tenacity to get into scoring positions without getting a clear chance. Spikiness spilled over in gesture to ref that could haunt him.

Marcus Rashford: 8

Recovered from individual mistake for Slovakia’s goal and made amends with a purposeful showing capped by a fine winner.

Harry Kane: 7

Chased tirelessly without reward. A shot from a tight angle proved his best chance and came from a characteristically dogged dribble

Substitutes

Raheem Sterling (Oxlade-Chamberlain, 83): a lively cameo to keep Slovakia in fear of a breakaway third goal; Danny Welbeck (Rashford, 83): no significant contribution; Jake Livermore (Alli, 93): introduced to see out last few seconds.