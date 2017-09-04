Monday 4 September 2017 10:41pm

Gasoline prices tumble to pre-Hurricane Harvey levels as Texas refineries start back up

 
Courtney Goldsmith
Follow Courtney
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
The US Gulf Coast was hit by a massive hurricane last week (Source: Getty)

Gasoline futures dropped to pre-Hurricane Harvey levels today as oil refineries and pipelines on the US Gulf Coast shrugged off the damage and slowly resumed activity.

As oil infrastructure damage appeared to be less extensive than some had feared, gasoline futures fell 3.28 per cent to $1.6906 a gallon. Prices spiked to more than $2 per gallon last week as the hurricane took many Texas refineries offline.

Around 5.5 per cent of the US Gulf Coast’s oil production, or 96,000 barrels per day (bpd), still remained shut down as of Sunday, down from a peak of more than 400,000 bpd last week.

Read more: Leading hurricane boffins put a figure on Harvey's cost to insurers

Meanwhile, oil prices edged higher. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures traded eight cents higher at $47.37 per barrel as demand for oil recovered.

The global benchmark, Brent crude, ended the day 41 cents lower at $52.34 per barrel, in part due to geopolitical tensions.

"The disruptions from Hurricane Harvey in the US Gulf Coast are gradually clearing. In the broader scheme of things, it appears that so far the energy industry was spared major damages to assets and infrastructure," analysts at JBC Energy said.

"However, some Houston-area refineries will likely remain offline for some time longer."

Read more: UK petrol prices are set to rocket due to Hurricane Harvey

Tags

Related articles

Gasoline prices are beginning to fall as US refineries come back online
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff

Gasoline rises to $2 a gallon as Hurricane Harvey causes supply concerns
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

Hurricane Harvey pushes gasoline prices to the highest level since 2015
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff