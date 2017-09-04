Frank Dalleres

Men’s No1 seed Rafael Nadal swept into the quarter-finals of the US Open for the first time in four years with a commanding straight-sets victory over Ukraine’s Alexandr Dolgopolov on Monday night.

Nadal needed just 101 minutes to defeat Dolgopolov 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 and set up a meeting with Russian teenager Andrey Rublev in the last eight at Flushing Meadows.

“I played a solid match,” said the Spaniard, a two-time winner in New York. “He can play amazing shots but sometimes a little bit unpredictable, so I tried to remain focused on myself.”

World No53 Rublev, 19, beat injury-hit ninth seed David Goffin 7-5, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 to become the youngest quarter-finalist at the tournament since 2001.

“I’m a little bit lucky to be in the quarter-final,” said Rublev. “Rafa is the real champion and I’m just going to try to enjoy it. This is the quarter-final and I have nothing to lose.”

Women’s world No1 Karolina Pliskova thrashed American Jennifer Brady 6-0, 6-1 in 46 minutes to reach the last eight.

