Courtney Goldsmith

Cambridge-based engineering software developer Aveva is set to reveal a more than £3bn merger with the software unit of France's Schneider Electric.

The FTSE 250 group is expected to make an announcement tomorrow that it will create one of the UK's biggest listed software firms, reported Mark Kleinman at Sky News.

Talks of a merger between the two firms first began in 2015.

Aveva's board is said to be recommending the deal to shareholders, and management is expected to position the merger as positive news for UK plc at a time when many fear that Brexit will cause a so-called brain drain of British tech jobs.

The transaction is expected to have the same structure as the June 2016 effort to merge the companies, with Schneider Electric being issued shares in the British firm.

Aveva's shareholders are set to receive more than 800p per share in cash as part of the deal, and Schneider Electric will hold a majority stake in the combined group.

Aveva is expected to retain its headquarters in Cambridge and its listing on the London Stock Exchange.

The firm's share price closed down 1.18 per cent at 1,920p today.

Aveva declined to comment.

