Theresa May to make mystery Brexit "intervention" this month

The Prime Minister is to make a mystery "intervention" later this month, which could wind up delaying the next round of Brexit talks.

Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament's lead negotiator, said today that the fourth set of discussions was being pushed back to the final week of September in order to slot in an "important intervention" from Theresa May on 21 September.

City A.M. understands this intervention will be used to set out her vision for the UK's future relationship with the EU, building on the back of the flurry of position papers published by the Department for Exiting the EU (DexEU) in recent weeks.

It has been widely rumoured that May might intercede to speak to EU leaders directly amid fears that talks have stalled and not enough progress is being made to open discussions up to future trade and a transitional arrangement.

A government source insisted there was "no firm date or venue" for the speech, refusing to go into further detail.

He also declined to comment on the fact that this intervention would delay talks even further.

Earlier today, a spokeswoman for Number 10 said May was "ready to intensify" Brexit talks, following reports that DexEU was hoping to enter "continuous" talks with their Brussels counterparts.