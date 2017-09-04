Frank Dalleres

Unbeaten world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will return to the ring next month against Kubrat Pulev in Cardiff, the Bulgarian fighter has confirmed.

Joshua is set to meet 36-year-old Kublev, the mandatory challenger for his IBF title, at the Welsh capital’s Principality Stadium on 28 October.

The Londoner’s WBA belt is also expected to be on the line, with further details of the bout due to be released on Tuesday.

“My preparations go very intensely because of the short time I have,” said Pulev, who had suggested last month that he would need more time to prepare for the fight.

“I will be perfectly ready when I get into the ring so that he has no chance against me. Anthony Joshua is a great and dangerous rival, but his style fits perfectly with mine.”

Joshua, 27, has not fought since stopping Wladimir Klitschko for the WBA title at Wembley in April, with plans for a rematch abandoned when the Ukrainian retired last month.

Klitschko inflicted the only defeat of Kublev’s 26-fight career in 2014. Since then Kublev has won five fights, including against Britain’s Dereck Chisora last year, to become IBF mandatory challenger.

