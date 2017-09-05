Today's City Moves cover strategy, property, legal eagles and compliance. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Fulcrum Asset Management

Fulcrum Asset Management has appointed Marc Semaan as a multi-asset strategist. He will provide further depth of resource to Fulcrum’s investment team. With some 10 years’ market experience, Marc joins from Aviva Investors’ AIMS Team where he held a similar role. Prior to this he was a macro strategist at Friends Life Investments where he developed a global macro research structure to support the fixed income teams. Before this, he worked at Brandywine Global Investment Management as a global macro research analyst.

Ramboll

Engineering, design and consultancy company Ramboll has today announced the appointment of Andrew Henderson as UK executive director for buildings. He will also be joining the Ramboll UK board. Andrew joins Ramboll from WSP, where he was operations director, with previous experience at Hyder Consulting. Andrew brings with him over 30 years’ experience in engineering and has managed a number of standout projects, including the Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent, Raffles Hotels and the Ritz Carlton.

Reed Smith

Global law firm Reed Smith has hired Leith Moghli as a partner in the firm’s global private equity and investment funds practice, based in London. Leith joins Reed Smith from Kirkland & Ellis, where he was a partner in and a founding member of the firm’s funds practice. He advises global and European fund sponsors and financial institutions on the formation of their investment vehicles across a broad range of strategies and asset classes, with a particular emphasis on private equity, venture infrastructure, natural resources and debt funds. He also counsels fund managers on carried interest, co-investment and other incentive arrangements, such as leveraged co-investments and separate account arrangements.

Paybase

Fintech startup Paybase, which delivers an end-to-end solution for payments, compliance and risk, has hired former HSBC financial crime and compliance manager, Danielle Herndon, as head of compliance and money laundering reporting officer. Danielle has previously held roles at both global payment companies and young startups where she has built the compliance procedures and strategies from the ground up, and has great experience in bringing together compliance and tech. She will be working directly with business partners and the Paybase engineering team to find the most innovative ways to meet our partners’ payment needs while complying with the highest regulation standards.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.