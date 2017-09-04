Ross McLean

Misfit striker Diego Costa has been left out of Chelsea’s Champions League squad in the latest indication that the Spain frontman is unlikely to figure for the Blues this season.

Costa was included on Chelsea’s official Premier League list but remains absent from Stamford Bridge as he looks to force through a move to Atletico Madrid, who are under a transfer embargo until January.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, has been included in their 25-man squad for European competition in a further hint that the former Sweden skipper is closing in on a return.

Ibrahimovic is sidelined with the long-term knee injury which resulted in his release from Old Trafford in May, although the 35-year-old signed a new one-year contract last month.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has only named 21 players in Spurs’ Champions League squad but has omitted goal-shy striker Vincent Janssen and injury-hit midfielder Erik Lamela.

The deadline day signing of Fernando Llorente appears to have pushed Janssen further down the pecking order, while Lamela has not played since October due to a serious hip injury.