UN Security Council members respond to the threat of North Korea

Representatives for the 15 member states of the United Nations Security Council are one by one giving their thoughts on the threat posed by North Korea, after the country announced yesterday it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb.

The council's second emergency meeting in a week began earlier today, and came after the leaders of the G7 nations urged the body to form stronger resolutions against North Korea.

The US

The US's ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley continued President Trump's aggressive rhetoric, saying the international community had "engaged in numerous multilateral and direct talks" with North Korea which had "not worked".

She stressed that the US did not want to go to war, but that North Korea's president Kim Jong-un was "begging for war". Haley added that the UN must "adopt the strongest possible measures" and exhaust all diplomatic options, and said: "Our country's patience is not unlimited."

The ambassador also reaffirmed that the US would not stand with anyone who continued to do business with North Korea, a direct stab at China.

Russia

Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vitaly Churkin, was somewhat more measured. It urged the international community to "not yield to emotions", and to engage in dialogue and negotiations as the "sole way" to resolve the issues which North Korea faces.

China

China's representative to the UN Liu Jieyi said the country will "never allow chaos and war on the Korean peninsula".

Although China has been an ally of North Korea's, it last month agreed to stop importing key North Korena goods like coal, iron ore and fish following repeated missile launches and nuclear tests.

Yesterday, China's President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin both agreed to "appropriately deal with" North Korea's latest nuclear tests.

