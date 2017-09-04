Catherine Neilan

High profile backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg is thought to be seeking nomination for the Brexit select committee, alongside arch Remainer Anna Soubry.

Rees-Mogg famously clashed with Bank of England chief Mark Carney over his "politicised" intervention in the run up to the EU referendum while sitting on the Treasury select committee.

But after his failed bid to become chair - losing out to former minister Nicky Morgan - the pro-Brexit MP is setting his sights on the Exiting the European Union committee, according to Guido Fawkes.

Fellow Brexiteers Peter Bone and Chris Chope are also thought to be among the contenders. Committed Remainer Soubry is also thought to be vying for a role on the committee.

None of the MPs could be reached for comment.