Melissa York

If you live for the drama, a home in the heart of theatreland means you’ve made it to the big time.

Craven Street, Covent Garden, £4.85m

As it should happen, the home of an opera singer is on the market less than a 10 minute’s walk from Covent Garden and it’s a property with plenty of personality.

For four months in 1849, it was home to Moby Dick author Herman Melville, who lived in the house while looking for a publisher in The Strand. Though Melville may have left over 150 years ago, English Heritage has awarded the property one of its coveted blue plaques, attracting tourists and audiences from the Playhouse Theatre next door.

“People are intrigued by the story behind the house,” says Craig Simpson, associate director at CBRE Residential, the agent selling the property. “It really ignites their imagination. I showed an English family around here and they were really into the connection, but for international buyers, the history fits their whole idea of England.”

Built in 1792, the three bedroom house is Grade II listed and has a number of unusual quirks. A lavish mural of a Welsh river, a scene from the current owner’s childhood, is painted onto the entrance hall and, downstairs, a cavernous cellar runs underneath the road and is entirely watertight – perfect for a utliity room or wine storage.

Unlike any other house on the road, it also boasts private outdoor space in the form of a roof terrace overlooking the River Thames, the London Eye and Whitehall Gardens, which is a huge asset come New Year’s Eve.

The view can also be admired from the high-ceilinged music room on the second floor. There are plenty of period features to preserve and admire, too, including original cornicing and a central fireplace on each floor.

Call CBRE on 02072052165